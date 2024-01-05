Partnership set to develop next-gen hydrogen fuel cell system

Hyundai Motor, Kia Corporation and W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) have signed an agreement at the Mabuk Eco-Friendly R&D Center in Korea to collaborate on the development of advanced polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) for hydrogen fuel cell systems. The goal is to develop an advanced PEM for next-generation fuel cell electric commercial vehicles.

A hydrogen fuel cell utilizes PEM to conduct protons between two electrodes. The PEM blocks the direct combination of incoming hydrogen and oxygen gases, facilitating the selective conduction of protons and, in turn, generating an electrical current to power a vehicle.

Hyundai Motor, Kia and Gore have been collaborating for more than 15 years in the field of fuel cells. Chang Hwan Kim, head of battery development and hydrogen and fuel cell development at Hyundai Motor and Kia, explained, “We are entering the next chapter of our partnership with Gore. By leveraging our longstanding collaboration, we will acquire advanced fuel cell technology and lead the fuel cell electric vehicle market, accelerating the movement toward a sustainable future.”

Michelle Augustine, Gore’s clean energy business group leader, added, “We look forward to advancing our longstanding partnership with Hyundai Motor and Kia. Our advanced PEM technology solutions will allow us to work together with Hyundai Motor and Kia to enable them to deliver fuel cell vehicles that provide a performance and cost advantage to consumers.”

For more on fuel cell technologies, please click here.