HySE enters Dakar 2024

With the aim of pushing the boundaries of hydrogen engine technology, the Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology (HySE) research association has announced its entry into the Mission 1000 challenge of the Dakar 2024 Rally, set to take place in Saudi Arabia in January next year.

Mission 1000 is a part of the Dakar Future Program, an initiative aimed at driving auto makers to develop next-generation carbon-neutral powertrain technologies, including hydrogen engines and electric or biofuel hybrids.

Running the HySE-X1 hydrogen-engine vehicle in the Dakar Rally is intended to test the technology under the extreme conditions the event presents. This will offer HySE an opportunity to assess the hydrogen engine’s performance and durability in harsh conditions.

Built around a chassis provided by HySE’s partner, Overdrive Racing, of Belgium, the HySE-X1 has been modified to accommodate a hydrogen fuel tank and a specialized fuel supply system. Powering the vehicle is a hydrogen engine designed for motorcycles that HySE has been using in its research activities. Overdrive Racing will handle the refueling and maintenance aspects of the vehicle during the rally.

In addition to its participation in the Dakar Rally, HySE plans to showcase a mock-up of the HySE-X1 at the Motorsports Program booth at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, in Tokyo which runs from October 26 – November 5.

Kenji Komatsu, chairman of HySE and executive officer of technical research and development center at Yamaha Motor, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the upcoming challenge: “We have decided to participate in the Dakar Rally, which we know has a rich history and tradition. Our main reason for participating is to give us the chance to communicate the results of our research in a way that’s easy to understand. Also, by participating in the event, we can identify potential issues and refine our technology to solve the technical themes required for the establishment of hydrogen small mobilities as soon as possible. We hope everyone will look for us there and cheer us on!”