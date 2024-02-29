Honda introduces production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell EV

Honda has introduced what it claims is the USA’s first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle. Known as the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV, the vehicle is a compact CUV with a 270-mile (435km) EPA driving range rating. It has an all-new US-made fuel cell system, along with a 17kWh battery that provides an additional 29 miles (47km). The battery has plug-in charging capability and there is the option of fast hydrogen refueling for longer trips.

Standard features include HondaLink with expanded capabilities including hydrogen station information and charging and power supply data. The Honda power supply connector can use a 110V power outlet to deliver up to 1,500W of power.

Co-developed with General Motors (GM), the CR-V e:FCEV is built at Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. The five-passenger CUV is the first application of the second-generation Honda Fuel Cell Module, which is produced at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing (FCSM).

Honda has identified four core domains for the initial use of its new fuel cell system: FCEVs, commercial fuel cell vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery.

The 2025 CR-V e:FCEV has a front-mounted single motor producing 174hp and 229 lb-ft of torque for quick acceleration and efficiency. The driver can also customize the driving experience with four selectable drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport and Snow.

“Leveraging Honda fuel cell technology expertise continues to play a critical role in our global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050,” said Mamadou Diallo, senior vice president of auto sales at American Honda Motor.

“Honda has laid out an electrification strategy leading to 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040, including the introduction of both battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles like this new CR-V e:FCEV model.”

The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV will be available for customer leasing in California later in 2024.

