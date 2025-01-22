Greaves Cotton showcases hydrogen engine concept

Greaves Cotton has showcased its comprehensive mobility solutions at the Indian Auto Expo 2025 – The Motor Show, including a new hydrogen engine concept, the G396.

At the event in New Delhi, the company also unveiled its new product offerings across two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including the e-motorcycle concepts Xyber and Xpress and high-speed electric three-wheeler Xargo. Other solutions on show include a wall-mounted fast-charging system and brand-new variants of the company’s existing best-selling two-wheelers and electric scooters.

Greaves Cotton showcased engines and powertrains catering to the automotive sector, including a new hydrogen-powered engine concept, a CNG engine and a Euro V+ compliant engine for the European market, as well as an EV powertrain, engine components, and other motion control components from Excel Controlinkage.

More specifics on the G396 hydrogen-powered engine, developed as part of the company’s alternate fuel strategy, are yet to be revealed.

Commenting on the company’s innovative solutions displayed at the expo, Nagesh Basavanhalli, non-executive, vice chairman, Greaves Cotton, said, ” The products showcased today blend technology, sophisticated engineering and intelligent design applications across versatile segments, and are inspired by deep consumer insights. These innovations have been proudly conceptualized and created in India, with the aim of positively impacting a billion lives and empowering them through smart, sustainable and accessible solutions.”

Dr Arup Basu, managing director, Greaves Cotton, said, “Staying true to our purpose of empowering prime-over solutions, we are proud to introduce our new alternate fuel engines, e-powertrains, and other advanced engineering solutions. By leveraging synergies across our diverse and time-tested capabilities, we aim to drive innovation and build a future-ready product portfolio.”