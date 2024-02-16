Extreme E announces Symbio as official hydrogen fuel cell provider

Set to become the first hydrogen off-road racing series, Extreme E has entered a partnership with Symbio, a provider for zero-emission hydrogen mobility, to facilitate the transition to hydrogen power for the championship, which will become Extreme H in 2025.

In Extreme H, Symbio will provide a 75kW hydrogen fuel cell replacing the battery as the principal energy source. Green hydrogen sources will be used to power the Extreme H fuel cells, created using a combination of solar and water – technology that is already being used in Extreme E.

Co-owned by Forvia, Michelin and Stellantis, Symbio produces and sells hydrogen fuel cells for on-road (light and mid-size commercial vehicles, buses and coaches, pickups and heavy-duty trucks, motorsport) and off-road (construction and warehouse equipment) zero-emission mobility.

Fuel cell technology combines the use of the internal combustion engine and an electric battery; Symbio has launched the mass production of these cells in its SymphonHy gigafactory.

Ali Russell, managing director of Extreme E, commented, “We are delighted to announce Symbio as our official hydrogen fuel cell provider ahead of our first season as Extreme H in 2025. We cannot wait to go racing with Symbio next year in the inaugural campaign of Extreme H – the world’s first off-road racing series powered by hydrogen.”

Philippe Rosier, CEO of Symbio, added, “This partnership is a testimonial of our technological lead. We go the extra mile to design, deliver and sell the most performant and competitive zero-emission fuel cell solutions tailored to every market need.”

A Hydrogen Technical Working Group between Formula 1, the FIA and Extreme H has also been created to monitor the progression and development of hydrogen technology. This is for both the fuel cells and battery systems, which will be used in Extreme H’s first-generation racing chassis as well as hydrogen technology within race site infrastructure, transportation, charging, storage and management, and its safety implications.

