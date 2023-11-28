dynaCERT’s technology to support the first hybrid hydrogen diesel race truck at Dakar Classic Rally

dynaCERT, a prominent player in carbon emission reduction technology, has forged a partnership with HoleShot Competition. It will provide support for the French team’s #915 MAN Dakar Classic Rally race truck during the upcoming 2024 Dakar Classic event.

The race truck has been equipped with dynaCERT’s HydraGEN HG1 unit, which is designed to supply hydrogen and additional oxygen to enhance the performance of the truck’s engine. The technology is tailored to mitigate emissions of greenhouse gases, NO X , CO2, THC and particulate matter better than other diesel trucks participating in the rally.

The 2024 edition of the rally will unfold in Saudi Arabia, covering a challenging distance of 5,000km across 14 days of racing, with just one day allocated for rest mid-distance.

Participation in the Dakar Classic Rally serves as a platform to showcase the effectiveness of dynaCERT’s on-demand hydrogen production units in an environment characterized by hot weather, intense impacts, vibrations and demanding operational conditions, providing a real-world test.

Alexandre Lemeray, HoleShot Competition team manager, said, “For us, the purpose of being supported by dynaCERT is to show that motorsport can be less polluting, which is the starting point of our discussion with the company asking them to join us in our Dakar Classic Rally journey.

“HydraGEN is already used by road transport trucks, so I’m delighted to be able to show that it’s possible to hybridize diesel engines with hydrogen energy with this technology in truck racing, all the more so in an event like the Dakar Classic Rally, which takes place in the middle of nature. ASO, the organizer of the Dakar Classic Rally, has been making major efforts for years to reduce the carbon footprint of its events. We’re delighted to be able to make our own contribution to their efforts.”

