Continental introduces new solution for commercial hydrogen powertrains

Continental has developed a line for cooling in commercial vehicle hydrogen powertrains that reduces the penetration of ions into the media circuit, promising to increase the service life of vehicle components in hydrogen systems.

The material experts from ContiTech seem to have solved a big challenge in the industrialization of the hydrogen drive system. If ions from the line material enter the cooling circuit, this can lead to degradation, which in turn reduces efficiency and increases the risk of a short circuit or leakage currents in the fuel cell.

To eliminate this, Continental is using a mixture of synthetic rubber for cooling in the hydrogen circuit. It is a special mixture based on high-performance EPDM (ethylene-propylene diene rubber) that offers the necessary high resistance against the unwanted leaching of ions.

Compared to the use of battery-generated drive energy, engineers in the vehicle industry face a large number of challenges when it comes to hydrogen. The extremely low density of hydrogen atoms also presents new hurdles. Harald Kreidner, head of research and development at ContiTech’s OESL business, added, “Permeation resistance, anti-static and high pressure are challenging requirements. We are combining our material expertise so we can tailor elastomers, thermoplastics and metals for use in hydrogen powertrains.” As the smallest molecule with the lowest density, hydrogen is so light and volatile that conventional lines do not form a barrier.

Continental is addressing this with a hose construction featuring a thermoplastic barrier layer which prevents the hydrogen atoms from being released despite their low density. This guarantees the safe operation of a vehicle as it minimizes the probability of a flammable hydrogen-air mixture occurring in the hydrogen carrying line. This also increases range as fuel loss is reduced.

“In the OESL business area, we have decades of experience as a system partner for media circuits and engine mounts in combustion technology. Our customers benefit hugely from this experience and the joint development of lines, splices and mounting components for hydrogen and battery drive systems in commercial vehicles,” said Mark Klein-Hietpas, director, CV sales, OESL business area at Continental.

