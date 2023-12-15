Comau and LiNa automate battery production process

Comau has joined forces with LiNa to design an innovative and scalable manufacturing solution for solid-state sodium-metal-chloride battery cells. The companies have finalized a concept design, allowing LiNa, a leader in low-cost solid-state sodium battery technologies, to automate the battery production process. The companies intend to validate the sustainable, safe and efficient oxygen-free dry box environment as a step toward larger-scale manufacturing.

Working in tandem, the companies designed the enclosure and handling equipment for the specific components of the solid-state battery cell and identified and integrated existing commercially available equipment – including Comau’s cleanroom-classified, high-speed Racer-5 Sensitive Environments articulated robots – into the design. This collaborative approach enabled Comau to suggest modifications to LiNa’s existing manufacturing methodology to optimize process dynamics in the move to automatic cell assembly.

Development advances in sodium-based battery cells are driving the deployment of a safe, sustainable energy source that can be used at high temperatures. Instead of completely replacing lithium-ion batteries, next-generation solid-state sodium batteries will provide high-performance energy storage that is cost-efficient and can be optimized for renewable energy integration in key solar growth markets such as India.

“This automated manufacturing concept, designed with Comau’s engineering team, provides a clear technology roadmap to significantly increase the production capacity of our patented battery cells,” said Kris Barr, LiNa’s director of operations.

Gian Carlo Tronzano, head of e-mobility at Comau’s Global Competence Center, added, “Our steadfast commitment to energy transformation is a perfect match for a company like LiNa, whose vision and engineering competence are promoting and enabling the development of high-performance sodium-based energy storage solutions.”

