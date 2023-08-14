Bramble Energy opens Hydrogen Innovation Hub to accelerate the development of fuel cell technology

After a multi-million-pound investment, Bramble Energy – a fuel cell technology producer – has inaugurated its new company headquarters in Crawley, UK. The newly established facility benefits from a hydrogen innovation and development hub, which will be dedicated to researching and advancing hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Since its inception in 2016, Bramble Energy has experienced fast growth, largely attributable to its fuel cell technology based on advanced printed circuit boards (PCB). The year-on-year growth prompted the decision to invest in a new location capable of accommodating future development programs.

Spanning 3,160m2 , Atrium Court is three times bigger than the company’s previous site. The focal point is the Hydrogen Innovation Hub, a state-of-the-art test and development center designed to enable the advancement of hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers and sensors. Engineered with scalability in mind, Bramble Energy’s concepts can now transition from the research and development stage to fully fledged production-ready components. The facility will also enable the company to conduct tests on fuel cells ranging from single-digit watt outputs to multiple kilowatt sizes.

“We are extremely proud to move into our new, state-of-the-art headquarters, which represents a major milestone for Bramble Energy,” commented Dr Tom Mason, the company’s co-founder and CEO. “Our success and growth have been phenomenal in a very short amount of time, which is in no small part due to our technology but also the support we have received and having a talented and dedicated team.

“Our world-leading Hydrogen Innovation Hub at Atrium Court will significantly contribute to leveling up the UK’s hydrogen and fuel cell testing capability. It will play a crucial role in our future development as we revolutionize the shift toward cleaner and sustainable energy solutions.”

