Zepp.solutions awarded €2m grant to establish fuel cell systems factory in the Netherlands

The European Just Transition Fund (JTF) has awarded a €1.98m (US$2.15m) grant to Dutch hydrogen fuel cell technology company Zepp.solutions for the development of a fuel cell systems factory in the Greater Rijnmond region of the Netherlands.

The new facility will manufacture Zepp’s Y50 and X150 fully integrated hydrogen fuel cell modules, which transform hydrogen gas into usable high-voltage electric power for a range of vehicles and vessel types. The company’s technology is currently being used in a Terberg yard tractor, a Rotterdam WaterTaxi and an inland shipping vessel. A pair of semi-trucks equipped with the fuel cell systems will begin operation later in 2023.

Following the construction of the factory, Zepp.solutions will be capable of producing 1,000 fuel cell systems each year. Many of the X150 systems will be used within the company’s upcoming Europa trucks.

The construction project is supported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, in addition to the municipalities in the Greater Rijnmond area. Through the project, Zepp.solutions seeks to accelerate a transition toward the adoption of sustainable technologies within the transportation industry.

