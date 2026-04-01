New e-axle manufacturing line opens in Pune to power Mahindra’s Born Electric vehicles

Valeo has inaugurated a manufacturing line for electric powertrain systems at its Pune, India, plant. The company has been selected by Mahindra to provide the electric powertrain of its latest Born Electric platform.

The Pune facility features advanced manufacturing capabilities to produce the 3-in-1 e-Axle integrating the motor, its inverter and reducer into a compact and efficient system that will equip the latest models. The integrated 3-in-1 eAxle leverages the latest iteration of Valeo’s motor technology.

Xavier Dupont, Valeo Power CEO, said, “India is a key region in Valeo’s Elevate 2028 strategic plan. Our investments in Pune support our commitment to deeper localization of advanced technologies in India. By localizing the production of our highly integrated 3-in-1 e-Axle systems, we are strengthening our ability to deliver advanced technologies to our customers and contributing to India’s transition toward safer and more sustainable mobility.”

Located at Valeo’s Pune plant in Lonikand, the facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing capabilities. It includes automated manufacturing lines for U-pin or hairpin winding stator assembly, reducer assembly, inverter manufacturing and final e-Axle assembly. These lines incorporate advanced automation, precision assembly processes and rigorous quality control systems, supported by full digitalization and end-to-end traceability.

Jayakumar G, president of Valeo India, added, “The inauguration of this line marks an important milestone in Valeo’s journey in India. Our new e-Axle manufacturing line in Pune is a key step in our growth strategy. It reflects our commitment to bringing advanced technology solutions closer to our customers. We are proud to develop and manufacture this e-Axle for Mahindra’s Born Electric vehicles and to contribute to the growth of India’s EV ecosystem.”

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