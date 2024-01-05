Hybrid transmission assembly lines developed by Comau

A scalable production line has been designed and deployed for HYCET, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Wall Motor and a manufacturer of dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) technology. Developed by Comau, the L.E.M.O.N. hybrid DHT is a next-generation transmission system that allows for the simultaneous use of gasoline engines and electric motors, enabling efficient power sharing between them.

To meet large-scale, evolving manufacturing targets, Comau’s end-to-end solution features 12 robots across six lines to deliver an annual production capacity of 150,000 units per line with a cycle time of less than two minutes.

During the project, Comau advanced the necessary components, including e-motor assembly lines, gear and shaft assembly lines, main assembly lines and the assembly test lines. The system also includes critical processes that grant full-process assembly from individual components to fully functional units.

In terms of HYCET’s strict requirements for manufacturing accuracy and product quality, the system aims to secure better adaptability and efficiency while lowering the production costs for future DHT product upgrades.

Additionally, a process-integrated overall station design was implemented to guarantee stability and quality across the entire production line with an equipment availability rate of 90%. The manufacturing execution system should allow HYCET to optimize the management and scheduling of the line.

Wu Hongchao, VP of HYCET Technology, said, “Throughout the project implementation phase, Comau, as our technology partner, adhered to the project schedule despite the recurring impacts of the pandemic, and ensured consistent manufacturing quality. This stability is critical for our production goals, allowing us to meet market demands and maintain optimal manufacturing efficiency.”

Jeff Yuan, head of countries cluster APAC at Comau, added, “By prioritizing flexibility, efficiency and absolute quality within the manufacturing philosophy, Comau has designed a 100% error-proof production process that allows HYCET to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and meet its large-scale manufacturing goals.