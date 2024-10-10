TLX Technologies introduces modular valves for thermal management systems

TLX Technologies has launched two new modular valves at the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo in Detroit, Michigan. The new four-way and three-way switching valves give OEM and system design teams thermal management controls that will suit multiple vehicle platforms.

Both these high-flow valves deliver near-zero crossflow leakage, reducing the number of challenges design teams face during development of a thermal management system.

There are two important features that help reduce the vehicle’s overall energy consumption. One is that these valves do not require constant power to maintain a commanded position. The second highlight is the valve’s efficient fluid flow path that minimizes pressure drop, enabling the vehicle’s coolant pump to support the system’s fluid management requirements with less power.

Since it is a modular valve family, it has the flexibility to suit vehicle platforms with different communication protocol, operating voltage and port size requirements. The valves also support both 12V DC and 24V DC operation and can use either PWM or LIN communication protocols, and design teams can choose nearly any port size up to 25.4mm without any changes to the valve body, flow paths or drive system.