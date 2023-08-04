Modular eDecoupling unit launched by Magna

Magna has announced the start of production of a first-to-market modular eDecoupling unit that will support a range of battery electric vehicle (BEV) programs carried out by a German OEM.

The bolt-on stand-alone solution is described as a robust, field-proven product that is integrated as a complete module. The electromechanical eDecoupling device is responsible for disconnecting the e-motor from the driveshaft in EVs when propulsion power is not required. This results in a lower energy consumption and enhanced vehicle efficiency.

Magna states that the eDecoupling device can contribute toward a 9% increase in electric driving range, made possible by reducing the drag torque losses of the e-motor and gearbox while the eDecoupling controls software smoothly operates all shifting sequences.

The new eDecoupling unit offers several advantages, such as compact packaging and an activation time of less than 100 milliseconds. The EV powertrain solution will be manufactured at Magna’s powertrain facility in Lannach, Austria.

“Our new and innovative modular eDecoupling unit aligns perfectly with OEMs’ in-house manufacturing strategies for electric drive systems,” said Diba Ilunga, president, Magna Powertrain.

“Due to the compact design of the unit, we’ve successfully minimized added package space and weight in both axial and radial direction, which has helped ensure that it can be scalable for use across electric and hybrid vehicles from B segment up to SUVs and LCVs.”