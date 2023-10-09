ZF reveals new city bus low-floor electric axle at Busworld

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division is using the Busworld expo in Brussels, Belgium, to showcase its new AxTrax 2 LF electric portal axle for flow-floor city buses. The company says its new axle offers improved performance and will go into series production in 2025.

“Adding AxTrax 2 LF to our comprehensive range of electric powertrains is a powerful expansion of our game-changing scalable and modular e-Drive kit,” said Winfried Gründler, driveline systems product line leader at ZF’s CVS division.

“AxTrax 2 LF represents the latest step in ZF’s support for commercial vehicle manufacturers toward the transition to zero emissions technologies. Whether it is complete turnkey systems or components, ZF has the one-stop-shop capabilities to help electrify manufacturers’ vehicle platforms worldwide.”

The new low-floor electric axle comes with two standalone silicon carbide (SiC) inverters and a high-performance electric control unit, offering an all-inclusive e-drive system for city buses. ZF says its compact design maximizes the available space for the passenger compartment or batteries, enabling passenger-friendly bus design concepts.

Fitting a similar installation space as its predecessor AxTrax AVE, the new axle is fully compatible with ZF’s air suspension and wheel-end solutions. On the software side, it also benefits from ZF’s experience in producing a range of functions including axle condition monitoring and cybersecurity.

Offering up to 10% energy saving compared to the previous generation, the new AxTrax 2 LF provides single-speed operation to meet the frequent stop-start nature and lower average speeds of city-bus journeys. Its new oil cooling system adapts the oil flow rate to help maximize efficiency, optimizing operating temperature and lubrication.

The new axle will be available in two variants, one with continuous power output of 260kW and per torque of 22,700Nm and the other with 360kW and 37,300Nm. ZF says that the more powerful of the two will be able to achieve a climbing ability of 20%, even for articulated buses of up to 29 tons with one driven axle.