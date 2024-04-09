Venshure Test Services acquired by AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics Group has acquired Venshure Test Services (VTS), a provider of dynamometer-based testing services to the automotive sector in the USA, with a focus on the development and deployment of electric vehicles.

VTS is being acquired from its two shareholders, Gerard Glinsky and David Ploucha, for a total consideration payable of up to US$30m, including an initial consideration of US$15m and a further US$15m payment contingent on meeting certain performance criteria.

Headquartered in Chelsea, Michigan, VTS offers range of testing services, including mileage accumulation and assessment of EV powertrain and battery performance across various extreme climatic conditions. The company operates from a 23,300ft2 testing facility, located near the Detroit area.

This facility is equipped with dynamometers and EV vehicle testing laboratories that provide standardized procedures for validating EV battery energy consumption and range testing, producing SAE J1634 quality data.

The acquisition of VTS, according to AB Dynamics, is to expand the group’s capabilities and widen its scope within testing services. The acquisition complements the group’s existing California-based track testing services business, DRI, by introducing additional laboratory-based testing capabilities.