Venshure Test Services acquired by AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics Group has acquired Venshure Test Services (VTS), a provider of dynamometer-based testing services to the automotive sector in the USA, with a focus on the development and deployment of electric vehicles.
VTS is being acquired from its two shareholders, Gerard Glinsky and David Ploucha, for a total consideration payable of up to US$30m, including an initial consideration of US$15m and a further US$15m payment contingent on meeting certain performance criteria.
Headquartered in Chelsea, Michigan, VTS offers range of testing services, including mileage accumulation and assessment of EV powertrain and battery performance across various extreme climatic conditions. The company operates from a 23,300ft2 testing facility, located near the Detroit area.
This facility is equipped with dynamometers and EV vehicle testing laboratories that provide standardized procedures for validating EV battery energy consumption and range testing, producing SAE J1634 quality data.
The acquisition of VTS, according to AB Dynamics, is to expand the group’s capabilities and widen its scope within testing services. The acquisition complements the group’s existing California-based track testing services business, DRI, by introducing additional laboratory-based testing capabilities.
“I am very pleased to announce the acquisition of VTS and the expansion of the group’s testing services provision in the USA,” said Dr James Routh, CEO of AB Dynamics.
“Customer focus on electric vehicle and battery technology is a long-term trend that will support continued growth at AB Dynamics as competition increases and new vehicle models require additional development work, testing and validation.”
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.