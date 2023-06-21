Vehicle manufacturers testing StoreDot’s XFC battery cells report breakthrough performance

A-Samples of StoreDot’s extreme fast-charging high-energy batteries have been undergoing six months of scrutinization worldwide at 15 automotive manufacturers in Europe, Asia and the US, as well as with StoreDot’s ecosystem partners. The batteries are said to have excelled the first set of evaluation and integration tests, with outstanding performance feedback. Results from those that have completed tests have exceeded expectations.

The aim of the analysis has been predominantly to replicate StoreDot’s unique extreme fast charging specifications based on partners’ use case and test procedures. When the OEMs and partners replicated StoreDot’s results, they reached an energy density greater than 300Wh/kg, at a charging rate higher than 4C, achieving over 1,000 consecutive XFC charging cycles.

The programs encompassed two main elements: the first included XFC data sheet and specification verification based on StoreDot’s rigorous testing procedures, while the second covered specific EV-OEM test protocols for critical performance and safety parameters relevant to their applications.

Some OEMs have already progressed to phase two of the testing, which involves the initiation of B-Samples programs tailored to their own form factor and specific requirements, enabling future implementation in each OEM EV architecture.

Amir Tirosh, COO of StoreDot, said, “We are hugely confident in our XFC technology – the ability to charge the cell from 10%-80% in just 10 minutes – based on our own rigorous testing procedures. However, receiving such positive feedback from global EV manufacturers gives us even more assurance in our groundbreaking product.

“Our partners are extremely pleased with the results of our battery cells, showcasing unprecedented energy density levels and charging times that will prove to be a game-changer for the entire industry. The testing results confirm the value proposition that XFC is critical in eliminating range and charging anxiety, while at the same time empowering OEMs to design EVs with smaller pack sizes that can charge in minutes. Using standard Li-ion manufacturing lines either owned by the partners themselves or with subcontractors, this success enables us to promptly begin selective collaboration on B-samples with our partners.”

For more StoreDot news, click here.