Stellantis to produce BEV-centric STLA Large platform at Cassino Assembly Plant

The Stellantis Cassino Assembly Plant in Italy, which currently produces Alfa Romeo and Maserati models, will have additional vehicles added to its production line, based on the company’s BEV-centric STLA Large platform.

“The Cassino plant has a rich history of innovation and technology,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis. “The vehicles we are designing on the STLA platforms will revolutionize the driving experience with cutting-edge features and capabilities, so we trust the skilled workers and the Stellantis site management to master our bold cost and quality targets. The support of our workforce in Cassino and the foresight of local and national officials further electrify our efforts to delight customers with clean, safe and affordable mobility.”

The announcement by Stellantis is the second which outlines plans to produce vehicles based on the STLA Large platform, joining the Windsor Assembly Plant in Canada.

Established in 1972, the Stellantis Cassino Assembly Plant in Piedimonte San Germano is a highly automated plant with 1,200 robots and includes stamping, plating, painting and plastic parts operations.

STLA Large is one of four BEV-centric, highly flexible vehicle architectures which underpin Stellantis’s electrification plan. The STLA Large platform has been designed to deliver up to 800km of electric range with Stellantis-designed electric drive modules (EDMs) and modular battery packs. It will be used as the base for several upcoming vehicles from Stellantis brands. Designers and engineers have the flexibility to adjust the platform’s length and width and powertrain configuration to suit specific product designs.

Stellantis is investing more than €30bn (US$31.8bn) through 2025 in electrification and software to deliver BEVs.