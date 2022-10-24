Hillcrest Energy Technologies forms partnership with Tier 1 automotive supplier

Clean-technology company Hillcrest Energy Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a global Tier 1 automotive supplier.

Under the newly signed MoU, Hillcrest and the unnamed supplier will collaborate to integrate an optimized version of Hillcrest’s 250kW, 800V inverter into a future powertrain system. The project is scheduled to continue through 2023.

Throughout the process, Hillcrest and its new partner will test a series of different configurations with the aim of bringing a nominal 350kW product to market that uses Hillcrest’s highly efficient inverter. Due to the adaptable design of Hillcrest’s technology, it can be easily integrated and optimized to suit the supplier’s future product.

Designed as a light, compact and powerful inverter, Hillcrest’s component uses higher switching frequencies and soft switching capabilities, and has been proved in product testing to reduce losses and improve inverter efficiency, performance and reliability.

Furthermore, Hillcrest’s 250kW, 800V silicon carbide (SiC) commercial inverter prototype benefits from these attributes to improve overall system performance. The inverter can be optimized and used in an array of power systems that the company expects to deliver increased efficiency, performance, payload and reliability, in addition to decreasing overall weight, complexity and cost.

“Our partner is an early leader in electrification and has a shared understanding that efficiency is at the core of our electrified future,” said Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest. “We are thrilled to collaborate on a project that could become the basis for many future products.

“This is the second MoU Hillcrest has announced this month. These combined opportunities are a tangible demonstration of customer interest in our inverter technology as well as our ability to move quickly into the next phase of the commercialization process.”