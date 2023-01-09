Factorial unveils 100Ah cell

US battery manufacturer Factorial has announced its first 100Ah (amp-hour) battery cell, developed as part of an agreement with Stellantis announced in November 2021.

Having successfully created automotive-relevant sized cells of 40Ah capacity, Factorial says is introducing even larger format cells to meet the key performance requirements from its global leading automotive OEM partners.

“Factorial is excited to showcase our large format solid battery cells in an automotive battery pack concept application at this year’s CES,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial. “Solid-state battery technology is rapidly advancing, and Factorial is proud to be at the forefront of cell development. We are immensely grateful to Stellantis for their close collaboration and partnership in bringing our technology to market.”

Factorial’s FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) is stated to leverage current lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities, which saves production costs and time, while at the same time improving energy density and safety.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Factorial, as part of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, to develop a proprietary technology that uses less cobalt,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “The solid-state battery is expected to deliver up to 30% higher energy density compared to conventional lithium ion, which could enable an even longer driving range or less weight. ‘More with less’ is the way to lead the way the world moves.”