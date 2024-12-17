Evice electric Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow prototype begins testing

Evice, a British specialist in heritage restomod, has begun testing the first prototype of an electrified Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow. Known as XP1, the prototype features advanced in-house electrification technology, which is currently undergoing rigorous testing, with production set to commence in Q1 2025.

The company was founded in 2023 by a trio of passionate British engineers with a straightforward concept – classics remastered and developed in-house with a modern touch. Evice’s team of craftsmen, along with powertrain, dynamics, NVH, and design experts, review each aspect of the vehicle. A thorough knowledge of the cars, period and culture of the time ensures that each refinement is made in step with Rolls-Royce’s original intention.

Each update has been painstakingly analyzed to match the refinement and distinguished characteristics of the original vehicle while introducing modern reliability, performance and convenience. The end result takes thousands of hours of development time and a bespoke design process, ensuring every individual hand-built vehicle is the embodiment of the client’s aesthetic.

The car uses an in-house-developed 800V electrical architecture, with electric motors delivering 400hp combined with a 77kWh battery. The current XP1 prototype achieves a range of more than 200 miles. Other highlights include active suspension and an upgraded braking system.

Interior refinements include heated and ventilated electrically adjustable seats, an air-conditioning system with full climate control, and an upgraded audio system with an additional hidden sub-woofer, all as standard. The are also infotainment screens that support wireless Apple CarPlay and discreet reversing cameras.

Matthew Pearson, CEO at Evice, said, “It’s a ground-up remastering for the modern age that encompasses every detail, from the powertrain and chassis through to interior design, safety and technology. We like to say that an Evice Rolls-Royce is what the factory would have created 60 years ago, had the technology existed.”