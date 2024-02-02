Everrati electric Land Rover commission completes cold weather testing

Everrati Automotive, a technology company specializing in upgrading automotive classics with EV powertrains, has successfully concluded the winter testing phase for its first US-commissioned Land Rover series. Although the vehicle will primarily operate in North America’s milder climates, it underwent testing in Vermont, New England, as part of a comprehensive cold weather program.

The Land Rover Series IIA underwent a reliability and performance program, covering various conditions various conditions, including high altitudes, snow and extreme low temperatures, to ensure high-voltage reliability and charging functionality in extreme cold. The vehicle has now been validated for all climates after previously undergoing hot weather testing, Everrati says.

The vehicle uses a 60kWh battery, delivering 150bhp and 300Nm from its electric motors. It offers both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive modes, regenerative braking, and AC and DC fast charging capabilities, providing a range of up to 150 miles, similar to its combustion-engine counterpart. The vehicle is available in 88in and 109in variants, along with multiple roof configurations.

First, each Series IIA commission is fully restored with Everrati then integrating its own e-powertrain, which has been designed and developed at its global headquarters in Oxfordshire, UK.

In 2022, the Series IIA became the only electrified classic of its kind to pass EV safety testing, Everrati says, achieving UN-ECE R100.01 at the Netherlands Vehicle Authority – RDW.

Justin Lunny, co-founder and CEO of Everrati, said, “Our redefined Land Rover Series IIA combines a complete restoration with the integration of our proprietary OEM-level electric powertrain, preserving the vehicle’s legacy and enabling it to be enjoyed by generations to come. I can’t wait for us to hand over this first US customer commission to its new owner, who can be sure they are receiving the ultimate in redefined icons.”