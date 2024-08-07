Subscribe
Electric Powertrain Technologies

BYD and Uber partner to deploy 100,000 EVs

Izzy WoodBy 2 Mins Read

BYD, a manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Uber to introduce 100,000 new BYD electric vehicles (EVs) onto the Uber platform across key regions, starting in Europe and Latin America.

The partnership will later expand to the Middle East, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Currently, Uber operates the most widely available on-demand EV network globally, while BYD is an EV producer. The collaboration intends to reduce the total cost of EV ownership for Uber drivers, promote the adoption of EVs on the Uber platform and provide riders with greener transportation options.

Despite Uber drivers adopting EVs, high costs and limited financing options remain substantial barriers. BYD says its vehicles – which are known for their affordability, low maintenance costs and suitability for rideshare due to the availability of a range of  models and superior battery performance – address these concerns.

To further support drivers in transitioning to EVs, the partnership may also provide discounts on charging, vehicle maintenance, insurance, and customized financing and lease options tailored to regional needs.

“As the largest global agreement of its kind, we’re thrilled about the benefits this partnership will deliver for drivers, riders and cities,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “When an Uber driver makes the switch to an EV, they can deliver up to four times the emissions benefits compared to a regular motorist, simply because they are on the road more.”

Additionally, Uber and BYD will collaborate on future autonomous-capable vehicles to be integrated into the Uber platform.

Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas, said, “This collaboration marks a new era in the electrification of urban mobility, and we look forward to seeing our cutting-edge EVs become a common sight on the streets of cities worldwide.”

Share.

Related Posts