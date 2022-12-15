Audi Q8 e-tron rolls off production line

The first Audi Q8 e-tron has rolled off the production line at the OEM’s plant in Brussels, Belgium, marking the start of the company’s new top model in its electric SUV range.

When optioning the vehicle, customers can choose from three drivetrains with electric all-wheel drive; during normal operation, the electric motor at the rear axle powers the vehicle. The electric motors are manufactured in Györ, Hungary, and now feature 14 windings (instead of the previous 12) to produce the electrical magnet field, and while there is no flow of electricity the windings produce no electric drag losses.

At the Brussels factory, two sizes of battery are fitted to the chassis – an 89kWh and a larger 106kWh version – in addition to the vehicle’s transmission and e-motor. During driving, the drivetrain components are stated to stay below 180°C, which also benefits the gearboxes.

The Q8 e-tron’s optimized drivetrain benefits from higher charging performance and a larger battery capacity, which enable an increased range of up to 582km in the SUV model, and up to 600km in the Sportback version.

“With its increased efficiency and range, as well as its sharpened design, the new Audi Q8 e-tron is a strong statement for electromobility,” said Gerd Walker, board member for production and logistics, Audi. “Brussels has done valuable pioneering work. We are learning from our experience of having delivered around 160,000 vehicles worldwide. As the next step, we will leverage this experience to ramp up battery production in Ingolstadt.”

Upon delivery, the Audi Q8 e-tron will reach customers in Europe and the USA as a certified net carbon-neutral car. Furthermore, from 2025, production at all Audi plants will be carbon neutral as part of the company’s environmental program, Mission:Zero.

Since Audi began producing the e-tron, the Belgian site has been recognized as the world’s first certified carbon-neutral high-volume production plant in the premium sector. To increase sustainability credentials, the companies that supply battery cells for the vehicles manufactured at the site are obliged to use only renewable energy sources for production, and the electric traction motors from Hungary are transported to the Brussels facility only by green freight.