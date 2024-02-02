Unico expands EV test solutions portfolio with Present Power Systems acquisition

EV test solutions specialist Unico has completed the acquisition of Present Power Systems (PPS), a designer of ultra-compact power electronics.

The acquisition expands Unico’s EV testing product portfolio and adds new battery testing and EV charging products. It provides Unico with access PPS’s battery testing solutions, covering cell, module and pack testing, and enables Unico to use and develop PPS’s technology suite, incorporating flexible and scalable solutions for battery testing, EV fast charging, power-dense onboard charging and inductive charging technologies.

Unico has kept all PPS employees, including CEO Jason Katcha, and PPS’s Milwaukee headquarters are to be retained as a remote product development hub for Unico R&D.

Steve Bright, CEO of Unico, said, “We are excited to integrate PPS’s technologies into our portfolio, enabling us to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the evolving demands of the electric vehicle market.”

Jason Katcha, president of PPS, said, “The opportunity to merge our expertise with Unico’s resources fuels our excitement to propel innovation in the EV and renewable energy sectors forward.”