StoreDot secures manufacturing capacity from EVE for XFC battery production.

Fast charging battery technology specialist StoreDot has extended its partnership with battery manufacturer EVE Energy with the signing of a manufacturing agreement to support the mass production and commercialization of its extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries.

Initial collaboration between the companies began in 2017. The new agreement, signed March 11, enables StoreDot to secure manufacturing capacity from EVE to produce its XFC batteries. StoreDot will also license its technology to EVE and continue to pursue licensing agreements with other third parties.

Amir Tirosh, COO of StoreDot, said, “We now have the agreement for captive capacity, and it gives us the ability to implement our ambition for mass production of our extreme fast-charging cell technologies. This will allow us to serve our customers who do not have their own manufacturing capability.”

Alexander Holden, senior VP at EVE Energy, added, ” Mass production of StoreDot’s XFC battery cells is the next step in the company’s impressive trajectory, and we are delighted to utilize our global manufacturing expertise to help facilitate this. We are excited to be able to help deliver StoreDot’s proven XFC technology to leading electric vehicle manufacturers.”