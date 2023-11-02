Mahle Powertrain opens battery development, testing and prototyping center in Germany

A new battery development center has been opened in Stuttgart, Germany, by engineering services provider Mahle Powertrain to cater specifically for the needs of its European clients.

The facility spans over 1,300m² and, according to Mahle, it can accommodate all aspects of battery development, from initial prototyping through to small-scale production, with “a breadth of capability that covers applications from small e-bikes to large electric trucks”.

The Stuttgart facility follows the creation of a vehicle and battery development center at Mahle’s Northampton site, which opened last year.

A fully equipped prototype shop is featured at the Stuttgart center, which includes a dual-robot laser welding station capable of handling active HV battery modules.

A comprehensive test department, capable of testing low- and high-voltage packs up to a maximum of 1,200V, 2,000A, or 550kW, incorporates two climatic chambers that operate from ‑40°C to +90°C for a full scope of ageing, electrical and thermal tests.

The facility can also replicate simulated driving cycles in harsh environments, while self-extinguishing workbenches and water drop tanks maintain the highest standards of safety.

Simon Reader, Mahle Powertrain’s managing director, said, “In response to growing demand for our expertise in the design, development, testing and optimization of batteries for electric vehicles, we’re delighted to be opening another new facility to support our clients within the European automotive industry.”

“The center is up and running having completed a number of projects for OEM partners. We have designed the facility with future expansion in mind, with additional services and increased capacity already in the planning stages.”