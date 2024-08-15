Battery testing laboratory opened in Michigan by UL Solutions

UL Solutions, a company that delivers testing, inspection and certification services for the clean energy industry, has opened the North America Advanced Battery Laboratory in Auburn Hills, Michigan, to conduct testing on batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as industrial applications.

Located in the Auburn Hills Oakland Technology Park near Detroit, the laboratory is equipped with battery testing equipment that enables UL Solutions to provide safety and performance assessments for automotive and industrial OEMs and their suppliers.

The testing portfolio includes thermal fire propagation, electrical, mechanical abuse and environmental tests that adhere to various UL, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), United Nations (UN) and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) standards.

Michigan Governer Gretchen Whitmer said, “With this cutting-edge testing facility in Auburn Hills, we can test the technology we will need for electric vehicles close by to the manufacturing plants where the batteries, cars and trucks themselves are getting built by hardworking Michiganders.”

The Michigan facility joins a UL Solutions’ network of existing testing facilities around the world, which includes sites in Illinois, Germany, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Spain, all focused on similar battery testing.