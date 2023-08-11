ProLogium gets green light for public grant for 48GWh gigafactory in France

Developer and manufacturer of next-generation EV solid-state battery solutions ProLogium has chosen France as the location for its first large-scale solid-state battery manufacturing facility outside of Asia. A €1.5bn (US$1.65bn) grant from the French government has also been given the go ahead by the European Commission to support the project.

The grant – approved under the European framework for State aid for research, development, and innovation (RDIF) – will bolster ProLogium’s research and development of new-generation batteries for EVs, in addition to supporting the new 48GWh gigafactory in Dunkirk.

A projected €5.2bn will be invested in total in establishing the gigafactory, with ProLogium set to receive the €1.5bn grant according to different milestones until 2029. Technical results learned throughout the project will be shared with local industry, academia and customers.

ProLogium will now conduct a public consultation process under the aegis of the CNDP, which will begin in September 2023. Construction of the gigafactory is scheduled to start in the second half of 2024, ahead of an estimated production start by the end of 2026.