Stellantis and Samsung SDI reveal location for second US StarPlus Energy gigafactory

Automaker Stellantis NV and battery manufacturer Samsung SDI have officially designated Kokomo, Indiana, as the site for their second battery manufacturing facility in the USA. This move is part of the StarPlus Energy joint venture and marks a significant step toward achieving Stellantis’s electrification goals outlined in their Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

The new StarPlus Energy plant, set to begin production in early 2027, will have an annual capacity of 34GWh.

The joint venture will invest more than US$3.2bn and anticipates creating 1,400 new jobs in Kokomo and the surrounding areas. The total investment across both facilities is expected to exceed US$6.3bn, ultimately generating 2,800 new employment opportunities.

Construction is already underway on the first StarPlus Energy gigafactory in Kokomo, which is expected to commence operations by the first quarter of 2025, with an annual production capacity of 33GWh.

Mark Stewart, Stellantis COO North America, emphasized the strategic importance of this venture: “Our battery ecosystem is the foundation of our electrification strategy, and our great partners Samsung SDI, the state of Indiana, and the city of Kokomo have created a compelling case for locating our sixth gigafactory in Kokomo.

“The BEVs coming to our North America brands play an important role in our drive to offer clean, safe and affordable mobility for all and achieve the bold goal of carbon net zero by 2038.”

Yoon-ho Choi, president and CEO of Samsung SDI, noted, “Through the construction of the second battery plant of StarPlus Energy, Samsung SDI will be establishing its largest production base for electric-vehicle batteries in North America. We expect Stellantis brand vehicles powered by Samsung SDI batteries, featuring supreme technologies, to contribute to accelerating the US transition to an era of electric vehicles.”

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore emphasized the significance of this development for the local community: “The addition of this second battery plant will solidify Kokomo as one of the largest electric-vehicle battery producers in North America and shows that Kokomo continues to remain on the cutting edge of advanced automotive manufacturing.”