Polyurethane systems to help protect EV batteries launched by Huntsman

Huntsman has added a series of polyurethane foam technologies to its battery solutions portfolio. The Shokless foam technologies are lightweight and durable and have been designed for potting and fixation of cells in electric vehicle batteries.

The foam systems aim to protect the structural integrity of EV batteries in the event of impact or thermal incidents. Available in various densities, they are compatible with common polyurethane dispensing processes and provide a wide processing window for enhanced handling, and include moldable encapsulant products for battery modules or packs, designed to expand design and manufacturing possibilities for EV battery manufacturers and OEMs.

Huntsman says the foam systems can provide both thermal and structural protection at cell, module or pack levels, with quick processing compared to non-polyurethane alternatives.

Featuring mechanical properties, the Shokless systems have compression and tensile capabilities with high elongation to failure.According to the company, they also have the ability to maintain elastic performance across different temperatures (-35ºC to 80ºC) and are easy to work with due to low viscosity and quick curing at low temperatures.

Compatible with various manufacturing methods, including open- and closed-pour and cold-cure molding, the Shokless polyurethane systems can also be dispensed using high-pressure equipment.