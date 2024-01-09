BT Group repurposes street cabinets for EV charging

An EV charging unit repurposed from a street cabinet typically used for broadband and phone cabling has been launched by Etc., the startup and digital incubation arm at BT Group. An initial phase of technical trials has begun, aimed at upgrading up to 60,000 such cabinets to align with government sustainability goals and contribute to decarbonizing the UK’s transportation system.

The trials are designed to address the current shortfall of EV charging infrastructure by repurposing existing street furniture. New research by BT Group indicates that 38% of people say they would already own an EV if charging was less problematic, highlighting the significance of this pilot initiative in advancing the journey toward a net-zero future. Etc. has identified East Lothian, Scotland, as the first installation location, with plans for additional pilots across the UK in the coming months.

Despite the UK government’s ambition to increase charge points from 53,000 to 300,000 by 2030, access to charging remains a substantial barrier to EV adoption. BT Group’s recent findings indicate that 60% of people perceive the UK’s EV charging infrastructure as inadequate, with 78% of petrol and diesel drivers expressing the lack of convenient EV charging as a deterrent.

Throughout the trials, Etc. will assess various technical, commercial and operational aspects of bringing the EV charge point network online. This includes technical considerations related to cabinet location, power availability, customer accessibility, digital customer experience and engineering factors; civil planning issues such as local council engagement, permissions and physical accessibility; and commercial aspects like public funding options, private investment, partnerships, and broader financial modeling to establish a commercially viable route for the Group.

Although it is in its early development stages, the initiative has garnered global recognition, earning an Innovation Honoree accolade for 2024 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for its outstanding design and engineering.

The charging solution involves retrofitting cabinets with a device that enables renewable energy to be shared with a charge point alongside the existing broadband service, eliminating the need for a new power connection. EV charging can be implemented in cabinets currently in use for broadband services or those approaching retirement, depending on available space and power. As the nationwide full-fiber rollout progresses and cabinets are no longer required for broadband, the equipment is recycled, facilitating the addition of more EV charge points. This approach enables the reuse of existing infrastructure while rapidly expanding the deployment of charge points.

With the pilot is underway in the UK, the availability of EV charging infrastructure remains an issue around the world. In the USA, for instance, only 160,000 public EV chargers are currently installed to serve over 2.4 million electric vehicles.

Tom Guy, MD, Etc. at BT Group, said, “Our new charging solution is a huge step in bringing EV charging curbside and exploring how we can address key barriers customers are currently facing. Working closely with local councils in Scotland and more widely across the UK, we are at a critical stage of our journey in tackling a very real customer problem that sits at the heart of our wider purpose to connect for good.”

“This is a key step in our mission to build products and services right now that work for the future, with positive transformation at the heart.”