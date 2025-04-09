Aptera’s test vehicle completes solar-supported road trip

To validate the performance and reliability of its solar car, Aptera recently conducted its first fully solar-supported road trip. Although it wasn’t intended to be a formal range test, the drive confirmed several important parameters of Aptera.

Co-CEO Steve Fambro travelled more than 300 miles on a single charge in the production-intent vehicle. He successfully drove down Route 66, across the desert and back to California, passing semi-trailer trucks, through snow-covered mountains and down mountain passes, enduring desert winds and overcast skies.

Stats from the drive show that Aptera has a 122Wh/mile efficiency. During the trip, 2.4kWh of solar energy was added, which translated to 20 miles powered entirely by the sun. This solar energy was successfully harvested while in motion.

As the test car is heavier than the final vehicle will be, the OEM expects its performance to be even better.

Final efficiency and range validation will take place in the coming months with a production-weight vehicle badged Gemini, on a closed course, and will be third-party verified.