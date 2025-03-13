Aptera takes solar EV to the Mojave Desert to validate efficiency

The first production-intent validation vehicle in Aptera’s solar car development program has been put through its paces at a proving ground in the Mojave Desert to verify its core efficiency.

This included coastdown testing to measure aerodynamic, rolling and powertrain losses. According to the company, the solar EV took over three minutes to decelerate from 60mph to a complete stop, even while traveling uphill. Based on Aptera’s calculations, this coastdown distance is significantly more than any other vehicle on the road today, gas or electric.

Aptera also conducted aerodynamic tuft testing, applying tufts to critical areas such as the wheel fairings and vehicle gaps. This test helped to confirm that real-world airflow matched Aptera’s computer simulations, enabling engineers to fine-tune fit and finish for maximum efficiency gains.

An extended highway drive cycle test was also performed covering hundreds of miles while monitoring the solar EV’s energy consumption. Aptera says that the data showed that its mathematical simulation model predicts real-world efficiency within just a few percent – a major validation of the vehicle’s aerodynamics, drivetrain and overall design.

“Our validation testing confirms that we’re on track to achieve our target energy consumption of roughly 100Wh/mile – unlocking a level of efficiency that makes solar mobility possible in a way never seen before. What started as Matlab calculations is now coming to life on the road. This is the future of transportation,” said Steve Fambro, co-founder and co-CEO of Aptera.

Aptera is already developing its next validation vehicle, focusing on improvements like tighter panel gaps and a design-intent weight profile with optimized parts. Once completed, the team will take it back to the track for another round of rigorous testing. This will include a range test, running the vehicle from a fully charged battery to 0%. Engineers will also assess its real-world solar charging performance to confirm daily solar range estimates.

