Jim Shaw joins Monolith to optimize AI-guided battery test and validation software

AI software provider Monolith has appointed Jim Shaw as head of sales for the Americas, to meet rising demand for AI-guided battery test and validation software in the automotive sector.

Shaw’s 35 years of experience, including leadership roles at National Instruments and Diversified Technical Systems, make him a valuable addition to Monolith’s team. His appointment comes as the company expands its presence in California, aiming to accelerate innovation in battery technology through AI-powered solutions.

Through AI-driven testing and validation, Monolith seeks to streamline engineering processes and optimize product development for electric vehicles, reducing the time and resources required for physical testing. Shaw’s expertise will help engineers with instant predictions based on valuable test data, without the need for repetitive and time-consuming physical tests.

Richard Ahlfeld, Monolith CEO and founder, said, “Jim joins us at a time when the EV industry is under great scrutiny. Companies are feeling pressure to bring products to market that satisfy both regulatory and customer demands. With his decades of experience, Jim will help battery and vehicle OEMs understand where AI can help.”

On his appointment, Shaw added, “Throughout my career I’ve been driven by empowering engineers with better tools to help them solve their most difficult challenges. Now, Monolith is poised to play a significant role in how battery engineers can work even smarter and bring better products to market, faster.”

For more on Monolith, click here.