Johnson Electric and EUtech relocate rest stands to new European testing center

Johnson Electric, a provider of engineering and support services, and EUtech, a development partner for testing solutions and prototypes of powertrain components and systems, have successfully relocated their test stands to a new testing center.

The project’s modular design, say the partners, facilitated the swift deconstruction of EUtech test benches at the previous facility, enabling an easy transition and reassembly at the new site.

As well as relocating existing infrastructure, the transition also involved the integration of technological enhancements designed and executed by EUtech.

Johnson Electric Aachen, part of the Johnson Electric Group, operates as the Europe Technical Center and is located in Aachen, Germany. The facility focuses on engineering and support services, and plays a role in the development of electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems and related electro-mechanical components. The center’s strategic location in Europe enables it to serve as a hub for research, development and customer support within the region.

EUtech Scientific Engineering is a development partner specializing in testing solutions and prototypes for powertrain components and systems, particularly for electric and fuel cell-powered vehicles. EUtech says its involvement in this relocation project highlights its dedication to driving solutions that help customers maintain their competitive edge in the technological market.