RML Group unveils P39 hypercar prototype.

RML Group, the renowned British engineering firm, has revealed its limited-edition P39 hypercar prototype with the first public appearance at Supercar Fest: The Runway 2025.

Created to celebrate RML Group’s 40‑year milestone, the P39 has transformed the Porsche 992.1 Turbo S platform into a hypercar that retains its daily usability with new, uncompromising circuit capability.

Michael Mallock, board member responsible for RML’s bespoke division, commented, “From the outset we set ourselves the challenge of building a car which could switch personalities at the touch of a button – serene on the road, savage on the circuit. The numbers speak for themselves, but what excites me most is how intuitive and confidence‑inspiring the P39 feels, whatever the setting.”

Re‑imagined chassis

RML engineers reimagined the chassis from the hubs inward. New suspension links widen the track, bespoke top mounts preserve ideal camber angles and secondary springs increase wheel rates in Track mode without destroying ride quality on the road. Bespoke R53‑supplied dampers, tuned by RML, give the driver three cockpit‑selectable settings, while a four‑corner hydraulic lift system provides two rear and three front ride‑height options for everything from speed bumps to pitlanes.

The anti‑roll hydraulics and rear‑wheel‑steer system have been recalibrated for the P39’s lower stance, wider track and longer wheelbase. Bespoke alloys – 20 x 10 inches up front, 21 x 12 inches at the rear – wear customer-specified tires.

Powertrain: twin‑turbo flat‑six

Beneath the rear deck, the twin‑turbo flat‑six has been the subject of an exhaustive reengineering program in partnership with Litchfield Motors. Larger‑diameter intake and exhaust plumbing, a unique Inconel exhaust valve – said to be the largest fitted to a road‑going flat‑six – and optimized thermal routing lift output to 920hp and 705 lb‑ft of torque in Sport/Sport + mode. Two additional presets give the powertrain dual personalities: a 600hp Wet mode for low‑grip conditions and 750hp Normal mode for fast road driving.

Aerodynamics of the P39

From nose to tail, the P39’s bodywork has been resculpted in carbon fiber and laced with active aero devices that completely recalibrate the Turbo S’s performance envelope. An electronically controlled rear wing hides its second element in Road mode, then elevates and pivots in Track mode to create a slot gap that boosts rear wing downforce by 24%. A driver‑selectable drag‑reduction system (DRS) can flatten the element, trimming drag by 23% for maximum velocity on straights.

Up front, an extending splitter slides 75mm forward in track mode, increasing surface area and moving the center of pressure nose‑ward to sharpen turn‑in. Complementary airflow management – including air curtains around the front wheels, fender cut‑outs, an under‑body diffuser and vented rear arches – raises overall downforce from the Turbo S’s stock 1,432N to 5100N in Road mode and more than 6,500N in Track mode at 150mph. These figures place the P39 firmly in competition with purpose‑built GT racers while preserving ride quality in Road mode.

Paul Dickinson, chief executive officer of RML Group, added, “P39 is a rolling demonstration of what RML’s engineering division can achieve. By integrating active aerodynamics, a reimagined chassis and a 920hp powertrain, we have created a hypercar that delivers relentless track performance yet remains perfectly at home on the King’s Road. It is the purest expression of 40 years of engineering excellence, distilled into a car that wears our badge with pride.”

In related news, Bosch Motorsport has unveiled the L-HSCU, a liquid hydrogen storage control unit and safety concept that it will demonstrate at the Le Mans 24 Hours event next month. Click here to read the full story