Amprius partners with South Korean battery manufacturer.

Amprius Technologies (Amprius), a company specializing in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, has announced a new contract manufacturing agreement with a battery manufacturer in South Korea. The partnership aims to enhance the ability of Amprius to deliver high-performance SiCore cells at scale to meet rising global demand.

Initial production will include a balanced SiCore cell engineered to deliver high-energy and high-power performance for an advanced drone.

The Korea-based facility will manufacture SiCore silicon anode cells to Amprius’s specifications, supporting current and next-generation battery platforms. These high-performance lithium-ion cells are optimized for high-demand applications in aerospace, defense and electric mobility. The addition of this manufacturing partner builds on Amprius’s existing 1.8GWh of contracted production capacity.

The South Korean partner brings extensive experience in manufacturing advanced lithium-ion batteries across a range of form factors and cell chemistries.

“This partnership reflects the next step in Amprius’s capital-light production scaling strategy,” said the company’s CEO, Dr Kang Sun. “By expanding our manufacturing footprint into new regions, we are strengthening our supply chain and positioning ourselves to serve global customers with greater speed and efficiency. This collaboration allows us to scale confidently while continuing to deliver the industry-leading performance for which Amprius is known.”

