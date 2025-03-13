Longbow to build “featherweight” electric sportscars

Weight is a complaint consistently levied against EVs, particularly those with sporting intent. New market entrant Longbow is hoping to correct this with its Featherweight Electric Vehicle, which will be available in Speedster and Roadster forms.

UK-based Longbow’s trio of founders are veterans of the automotive, technology and finance sectors. Daniel Davey and Mark Tapscott have been at the forefront of the electric vehicle industry since its inception with the original Tesla Roadster – a vehicle that shifted the entire automotive industry. They have also held senior positions with Lucid Motors and BYD. Jenny Keisu rounds out the trio with her commercial and investment experience, notably in the electric marine industry – through her previous role as CEO of X Shore.

According to the company, its focus will be on lightweight construction, impeccable engineering and hand finishing. Sharing a new bespoke platform and all-electric drivetrain, both cars will be sub-995kg.

Davey stated, “Amidst the e-mobility revolution, we have lost something important. Many modern ‘sportscars’ tip the scales at 1,500kg and BEVs can reach almost double that. There is a need for a more driver-oriented, featherweight, electric sportscar – one that is attainable and accessible, for those who love driving and the places it takes them. That is why we have created Longbow. Our first two cars, Speedster and Roadster embody everything a modern driver’s car should be: agile, balanced, electric and exhilarating. We are reviving an icon, the lightweight British sportscar.”

Both vehicles use a bespoke Longbow aluminum chassis that is engineered for minimal weight and maximum stiffness. Details of the powertrains and other features of the cars are TBC. The company states that the Speedster will weigh in at just 895kg and sprint to 62mph in 3.5 seconds with a range of 275 miles (WLTP) and a starting price of £84,995 (US$110,000) with plans to build 150 vehicles. The slightly heavier roadster, at 995kg, will be priced at just under £65,000 (US$84,100).