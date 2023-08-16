Hexagon Purus to deliver vehicle integration for battery-electric heavy-duty vocational vehicles

Zero-emission transportation and infrastructure solutions provider Hexagon Purus has entered a long-term agreement to provide vehicle integration solutions to a North American OEM.

Hexagon Purus provides hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for FCEVs and BEVs. Through this new agreement, it will deliver complete vehicle integration of battery electric vocational trucks with its own zero-emission technology, consisting of complete battery systems, auxiliary modules, power modules and vehicle-level software.

Once complete, the trucks will comply with California’s Advanced Clean Truck regulation, which requires all truck manufacturers and distributors to have a significantly higher zero-emission vehicle content when selling in the state from 2024 onward.

The contract between is scheduled to begin in 2024 and is estimated to have a potential sales value of US$150m.

“We are excited to strengthen our relationship with this globally leading OEM by leveraging our common experiences with developing zero-emission heavy-duty trucks,” explained Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus.

“Our unique vehicle integration capabilities coupled with our proprietary product portfolio of key components and technologies required for electrification of heavy-duty trucking, make us an attractive partner for OEMs looking to go zero-emission.”