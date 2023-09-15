ANGI Energy Systems and Nikola to collaborate on North American hydrogen refueling network

ANGI Energy Systems has formed a strategic collaboration with the Nikola Corporation, a provider of zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand. Through the partnership, ANGI will support Nikola’s plans to establish the biggest open network of commercial hydrogen refueling stations in North America by providing “technically advanced” hydrogen fueling dispensers, under Nikola’s HYLA brand.

It is anticipated that the dispensers will be the industry’s first HD-ready solutions in the field, delivering high flow refueling for heavy-duty vehicles. Voltera – a provider of infrastructure required to support the full decarbonization of transportation – will conduct the build-out in partnership with Nikola.

Due to the advantages that hydrogen fuel cell technology offers for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as the rapid refueling time, lower weight and greater energy efficiency, an array of global OEMs are currently producing hydrogen FCEVs. A total of 130 FCEV models are estimated to be assembled in 2023.

“The landscape of commercial transportation is shifting with Nikola’s hydrogen-powered trucks paving the way to a sustainable future,” said Ryan McGeachie, executive leader of energy, Nikola. “With our cutting-edge technology harnessing a robust hydrogen network, innovation meets environmental responsibility, setting new standards for the transportation industry.”

“This collaboration with Nikola intends to underscore ANGI’s breadth and capabilities across the multi-energy landscape in support of decarbonization,” added Joel van Rensburg, president of alternative fuels, ANGI. “As a leader in alternative fuels, ANGI remains at the forefront of rapid technological changes delivering innovative, accessible and safe solutions to meet our customers’ evolving energy needs in compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas and now hydrogen.”