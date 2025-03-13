Emerson launches embedded software HIL test suite

The NI LabView+ Suite for HIL is a new software solution designed to address the growing testing needs for embedded software, which brings together test, validation and data analysis tools in one platform to streamline workflows and expedite time to market.

The NI LabView+ Suite for HIL is a comprehensive software bundle that gives engineers the tools to simulate complex conditions that are difficult to replicate. It enables engineers to reuse modular components and integrate NI’s Switch Load and Signal Conditioning hardware for edge case detection across test systems. The suite also makes it easy to upgrade systems as new technologies emerge and customize software models to meet evolving requirements.

Adopting Emerson’s open, software-defined, intelligent test approach, with modular hardware, the NI LabView+ Suite adds value to Emerson’s existing HIL user base and new adopters of the platform by streamlining their workflows and futureproofing their designs against the evolving complexity of next-generation products.

The NI LabView+ Suite for HIL also includes NI VeriStand, NI LabView, NI LabView Real-Time, and NI LabView FPGA – previously available in earlier bundles – and introduces two new software products with native integration capabilities launched in 2025.

NI TestStand enables the automation of complex test systems to meet the growing need for efficient and scalable testing, while NI DIAdem enables advanced post-process data review and analysis, helping engineers make informed decisions quickly.

“This suite delivers the most comprehensive software stack available on the market for HIL engineers. Using the NI LabView+ Suite for HIL, users can achieve greater test coverage, reduce development time and lower costs – all while ensuring the flexibility to adapt to future testing requirements,” said Rudy Sengupta, vice president and general manager of test and analytics software at Emerson’s test and measurement business.

Emerson is reintroducing perpetual licensing for its software, giving customers the option to choose between subscription and perpetual purchase models based on their business needs.