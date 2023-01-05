Automotive Powertrain Technology International
You are at:»»»TI boasts high accuracy from new BMS solutions
Electric Powertrain Technologies

TI boasts high accuracy from new BMS solutions

By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Texas Instruments has introduced new automotive battery cell and pack monitors with what it claims are the most accurate measurement capabilities available on the market.

The BQ79718-Q1 battery cell monitor and BQ79731-Q1 battery pack monitor are the newest products in TI’s range, developed to provide accuracy and precision in measuring battery voltage, current and temperature.

“Auto makers aim to get the most range possible out of their EVs, and accurate state-of-charge estimations are vital to achieve this,” said Sam Wong, general manager for BMS at TI. “Our new devices bring substantially higher precision to voltage and current measurement, giving auto makers confidence to accurately measure an EV’s true range.”

The BQ79718-Q1 provides battery cell voltage measurements down to 1mV of accuracy, while the BQ79731-Q1 allows measurement of the battery pack current to an accuracy of 0.05%. Furthermore, voltage and current synchronization (64µs) enables instantaneous monitoring of battery pack power, providing a real-time snapshot of battery health. This level of synchronization enables electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, which provides vital insight into the cell core temperature, battery aging and state of charge of the battery.

Share this story:

About Author

Lawrence has been covering engineering subjects – with a focus on motorsport technology – since 2007 and has edited and contributed to a variety of international titles. Currently he is responsible for content across UKI Media & Events' portfolio of websites while also writing for the company's print titles.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.