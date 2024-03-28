Yamaha to supply electric powertrains for Lola Cars Formula E entry.

Lola Cars has announced a multi-year technical partnership with Yamaha Motor Company for the development and supply of high-performance electric powertrains, as it targets entry into the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship all-electric racing series in Season 11.

Lola will leverage its track racing expertise and says its will focus on sustainable motorsport in three key areas: electrification, hydrogen and sustainable fuels and materials

Mark Preston, motorsport director at Lola, said, “We are thrilled to confirm our entry in Formula E. For us, this is more than just an opportunity to return Lola to the track, it’s also a fantastic platform for technological development.

“This project will allow us to create a unique electrified platform with a software focus at its core to provide a basis for Lola’s wider plans in defining the future of motorsport technology.”

Till Bechtolsheimer, chairman of Lola Cars, said, “The focus of this project is squarely around technological development in which Lola is fully invested. We see the highly efficient 350kW electric powertrain that underpins the manufacturer’s perimeter in Formula E, as a cornerstone technology with exciting applications across many forms of top-flight international motorsport in the coming years.”

Heiji Maruyama, managing executive officer and director of Yamaha, said, “As the technical partner, we hope to acquire more advanced energy management technologies through the highest level of electric racing in Formula E. We also share Lola’s new philosophy of sustainable motorsport and we are very pleased and honored to form this partnership with them.”