Valeo and Mahle to develop magnet-free electric axle system for upper segment electric vehicles

Valeo and Mahle are extending their partnership to develop an innovative magnet-free electric axle system for upper segment electric vehicles with peak power ranging from 220kW to 350kW.

The iBEE system (inner Brushless Electrical Excitation) technology has been designed “to revolutionize performance and efficiency of magnet free electric motors”. Valeo and Mahle signed a joint development agreement that will combine Valeo’s expertise in electric motors with Mahle’s expertise in magnet-free rotor and its Mahle Contactless Transmitter (MCT) technology.

The companies are working on a new cooling concept to achieve an outstanding continuous to peak power ratio, and the carbon footprint is expected to be reduced by more than 40% versus a standard permanent magnet electric motor of equivalent power. The companies stated that testing of the first prototypes will be completed by the end of 2024.

Xavier Dupont, Valeo power division CEO, said, “This partnership allows Valeo to complete its EESM portfolio towards upper segment and is key to support the evolution of the automotive industry toward more innovative sustainable solutions.

“Together we will be setting a new benchmark in packaging and efficiency for EESM based e-axles and taking the next step for our customers towards future mobility,” said Martin Wellhoeffer, member of the Mahle group management board.”