Stellantis and CEA collaborate on “disruptive” battery tech

Stellantis and research institution CEA (the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) have announced a new, five-year collaboration that targets in-house design of next-generation battery cells for electric vehicles.

The joint research program will include designing advanced technology cells with higher performance, a longer lifespan and a lower carbon footprint at competitive costs, though what the basis for this technology will be has not been revealed.

“We know that battery technology is poised for change. While we don’t know exactly how it will change, we are committed to be at the forefront of this transformation. Internally, we are working around the clock placing multiple bets and exploring various technologies. At the same time, we are collaborating closely with tech startups, laboratories, universities, and the most prestigious research institutions in the world like CEA. We believe that this collaboration will accelerate the arrival of disruptive battery cell technology, supporting our mission to offer clean, safe and affordable mobility to our customers,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis chief engineering and technology officer.