Microvast unveils energy storage system and commits to LFP batteries

Microvast Holdings, a leading lithium-ion battery technology company, has introduced its latest energy storage system (ESS), the ME6, which features a compact and high-energy density design, and the 565Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

Unlike the ultra-high-performance nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries designed for commercial vehicle customers, the 565Ah LFP batteries are tailored to meet the needs of ESS with long-term performance and reliability.

The company says it is shifting its focus to producing LFP battery systems at its Clarksville, Tennessee, facility, moving away from NMC battery solutions. This consolidation includes relocating ESS operations from Colorado to Clarksville, to enhance operational efficiencies and speed up deliveries for its US business.

“Our ME6 energy storage solution can be used for any application where electric energy supply is needed,” said Yang Wu, CEO of Microvast. “We are excited to introduce this efficient solution and look forward to advancing the industry together with partners in the US and worldwide.”

The LFP-based ME6 energy storage solution features cycle life exceeding 10,000 cycles, the company says, with a lifespan of up to 30 years, courtesy of its overhaulable battery design. The system has an energy density of 6MWh in a compact 21ft container, as well as an integrated modular cooling system to extend battery life and enhance round-trip efficiency.

The 565Ah LFP cell is specially designed for ESS applications, providing a longer cycle life and durable performance over time.

Dr Wenjuan Mattis, chief technology officer of Microvast, explained, “Utilizing our high-performance LFP cells, we have developed a ME6 container that boosts capacity and stability while providing an exceptional lifespan of up to 30 years and supporting more than 10,000 cycles.

“Our pioneering nitrogen protection technology helps prevent fires and combat corrosion, and when combined with our sturdy IP55 and C4 designs, can greatly improve both the reliability and longevity of our systems. Moreover, our integrated modular liquid cooling system helps ensure consistent battery temperatures, optimizing performance through active cell balancing and enhancing round-trip efficiency while reducing heat loss.”