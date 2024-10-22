Ionetic reduces EV battery development time and costs

UK-based EV battery technology startup Ionetic has unveiled a software-accelerated, AI-supported development system called Arc, which, it states, delivers multi-million-dollar savings in battery pack development costs and halves time-to-market for custom battery packs.

Launched alongside Ionetic’s revamped logo, brand and website, Arc reduces the typical approximate US$30m investment and four-year development cycle for EV battery systems. It automates design and integrates pre-validated components into a fully end-to-end battery pack development system. The Arc system enables Ionetic to rapidly deliver cost-effective, performance-optimized battery solutions that meet OEMs’ customer and commercial needs.

James Eaton, CEO and co-founder of Ionetic, said, “Our Arc system allows us to provide OEMs with pre-validated, tailored solutions – enabling them to remove inefficient development processes, focus on vehicle innovation, and eliminate the usual bottlenecks of cost and time.”

Battery pack development is one of the most time- and cost-intensive challenges in bringing an EV to market. OEMs requiring between 100 and 10,000 battery packs a year are typically faced with a difficult choice between expensive and time-consuming, bespoke battery packs, or low-performance off-the-shelf solutions. Neither of these options provide a compelling way for OEMs to launch electrified vehicles, Ionetic says.

Arc uses a network of AI-accelerated design tools to remove manual and iterative human design engineering. It is built around a pre-defined design system, including several pre-validated systems and components, all while supporting multiple different cell formats. Rather than requiring large up-front investment and bespoke manufacturing lines, Arc uses an innovative, flexible manufacturing system. All these approaches help Arc deliver faster results.