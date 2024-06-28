Powertrain highlights from iVT Expo

iVT Expo took place on June 26-27 in Cologne, Germany, bringing together industrial vehicle component suppliers and manufacturers from around the world. As with the automotive industry, the electrification of powertrains in the heavy-duty and off-highway markets is gathering momentum, with many of the same challenges – a need for ever greater energy and power density, cost effective production methods and increased range or operating time.

Starting small, Turntide displayed a range of compact, low-voltage inverters. It states that its new Whitehaven product line offers one of the highest power densities on the market (34.6kW/L, 36.1kW/kg) and excels in low-voltage electrification applications below 100V, providing precise torque and speed control for IPM, SPM and IM motors.

“The range is specifically tailored for the two- and three-wheel market – last-mile delivery vehicles, for example,” said Chris Pearce, technical director of advanced engineering at Turntide. “It’s a fully featured replacement for our previous generation of products. It features dual CANbus, multiple-motor encoder support, and can run both permanent magnet and induction machines. The key differentiator is an independent microcontroller we are providing for the customer, to allow them to customize the logical behavior and function of the inverter. Out of the box it has its own vehicle control function, which is a model-based system with torque modulation done in a multidimensional way, taking in a complete set of target points.”