GM acquires Israeli battery software specialist

General Motors has acquired the assets of Israel-based battery software startup Algolion, with the acquisition led by GM’s newly formed Technology Acceleration and Commercialization (TAC) organization, a group within the company that works to identify emerging technology in battery development.

Algolion attracted GM’s interest with its software-based solution that uses data streams from EV battery management systems to help identify anomalies in cell performance, which are harnessed to provide vehicle health management and early detection of battery hazards including thermal runaway propagation events.

Algolion employees, including the company’s founders, will remain in Israel, joining more than 850 employees at the GM Technical Center in Herzliya, Israel. The team will be led by Guy Daniely, senior engineering manager. The Israeli center specializes in advanced technologies including software and algorithms, machine learning, software defined vehicles, cybersecurity and user-facing applications for autonomous, electric and connected vehicles that are shaping the future of mobility.